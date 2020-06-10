Nancy Ann (Clark) O'Connor, 72, loving mother, grandma, and great-grandma, left this world to be with her heavenly father on June 3, 2020.
Born in Ogden Utah to Theodore Farrell Clark and Alice Virginia Clark on October 30, 1947, she was the third of four children for the family.
She always enjoyed the view of the Wasatch Mountains behind her childhood home. After graduating from Ben Lomond High School, she married James Martin O'Connor. Together they had four boys but later divorced.
She attended Weber State College, graduating with her LPN license, thus starting a long career of helping others. Working in hospitals and nursing homes, she was a friend and mentor to other nurses and aspiring nurses, even teaching troubled youth at Job Corps in their Davis County facility.
A lover of the outdoors, in all seasons, she could often be found hiking the mountains above her Layton home with her kids and grandkids during the summer and skiing or tubing across the Salt Lake valley areas in winter, which she did well into her late 60's.
During her last few years, she enjoyed playing cards with close friends, working with the Boy Scouts through the church, and volunteering at convalescent homes and her local hospital.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Velvet.
She is survived by her brothers, Richard (Norma) Clark, Ted Clark, sister, Mary (Dale) Gutknecht, sons, Shaun (Deana) O'Connor, Kelly O'Connor, Donal O'Connor and Brody (Jeanna) O'Connor, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
You will always be loved, missed, and remembered by us all, especially your grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
