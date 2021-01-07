NANCY ANN (REEVES) WEST
1943 - 2020
Nancy Ann (Reeves) West graduated from this life on December 30, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was born to Allen Ray and Virginia (Hiatt) Reeves on October 10, 1943 in Ogden, Utah. She attended Ogden High School.
Nancy worked as a teachers' aide at Dee Elementary, a secretary for the IRS, and then moved on to civilian work at Hill Air Force (secretarial, computer and electrical work on F16s). She lived in Ogden, Utah and attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her whole life.
She loved animals, but most especially her dogs. She also loved to draw and paint. Nancy was a very loving and caring person; she loved to serve people anonymously.
Nancy is survived by a son, Tim (Erin) West; grandchildren: Stephanie (Bruce) Nelson, Heather (Anthony) West, Adam, Alyssa, and Ammon West; four great-grandchildren: Jamison, Jaxon, Kayleigh, and Decklyn Nelson; siblings: Janice Albright, Michael (Tralina) Reeves; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patti (Mervin) Udy.
According to her wishes, no viewing or funeral service will be held.
We would like to thank her family and friends for all the support, and the staff at Pheasant View Assisted Living and the doctors and nurses from AFI hospice for all the care and help they provided. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.