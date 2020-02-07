1950 ~ 2020
Nancy Carver Kendell passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, at the age of 69. Nancy was born on March 2, 1950, in Ogden, Utah, to Lawrence Josiah and Gladys Lucille Woodfield Carver.
Nancy attended Plain City Elementary, Wahlquist Jr. High, graduated from Weber High School in 1968, and attended a few semesters at Utah State University.
Nancy married Stephen Blaine Kendell on December 12, 1969, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
They later divorced; however, they remained friends and were very involved in the lives of their five children: Shane S. Kendell, North Ogden, Teresa Kendell, Clearfield, Michael L. (Kendra) Kendell, Morgan, Breanne (Nathan) Robbins, Farr West, and Todd R. (Rhylee) Kendell, North Ogden.
Nancy spent over 30 years working for the Internal Revenue Service as a supervisor; but, her most loved and cherished job was that of mother and grandmother. She loved to be with her family more than anything and always supported her grand children - Blake K. Robbins, Mylee K. Robbins, Kenlee Jo Robbins, Mikenzie G. Kendell, Kolby M. Kendell, Caden S. Kendell, Stephen T. Kendell, and Bethannie R. Kendell.
She could often be found at soccer, basketball, football, and baseball games, as well as dance and piano recitals and other activities. She took every opportunity to have one-on-one time with each of them and they loved their time with "Gramma Nan".
Nancy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved going to the temple and made it a priority to go often. She had been working towards attending temples in every state. She was humble, selfless, and had a quiet strength about her that helped her overcome many challenges throughout her life. She wasn't one to complain and was always looking for ways to help others.
She had a natural talent for making beautiful things. She loved quilting and cross-stitching and everyone would comment on her impeccable work. She made hundreds of quilts and bibs and donated them to the church's humanitarian project; although, she saved her best work and put the most love into the projects she made for her family.
Nancy is survived by her children, grandchildren, her two sisters, Elaine Christensen (North Ogden), Janet (Jay) Gibson (Washington Terrace), many nieces and nephews, and her best friend of 33 years -^Angie Norris. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Cayley Nelson, her brother, Larry Carver, and her brother-in-law, Barry Christensen.
We miss our mom dearly but, just like she taught us, we know we will see her again because "Families are Forever."
We love you, Mom.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the North Ogden 10th Ward 787 E. 1700 N., North Ogden.
A viewing will be held on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd and prior to services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: