Nancy Gayle Krueger

March 17, 1932 ~^November 20, 2019
Nancy Krueger passed away on November 20, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. Nancy was born March 17, 1932, in Soldier, Kentucky.
Nancy married Gerald Krueger in December 1952; they were married 54 years when "Jerry"^ passed away in 2006. Not a day went by that she did not say how she missed "Jerry".^
She was a military wife and the family relocated frequently, living in Japan, California, Alabama, Arizona, finally returning to Utah.
Mother helped make all those moves and made the new places home.
She loved her family and her pets. She could be very sweet and very feisty.
She was happiest in her own home and tended the yard after her husband passed - we could often find her raking. Nancy was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Nancy is survived by her children: Frankie (husband Michael), Jeri Krueger, Brent Krueger (wife Tammy) and four grandchildren: Joshua Solarez, Mitchell Krueger, Russell Krueger, and Garett Krueger. She was also very close to several other nieces and cousins in other states.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Jim and sister Edna. Nancy did not want a formal funeral. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.
Cremation under the direction of Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
