Nancy Gearin Pecorella

September 15, 1936 ~ June 19, 2019
Nancy G. Pecorella, 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frederick Gearin and Serena Pulverenti Gearin. She was raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Nancy graduated from Lawrence High School and earned her R.N. from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston Massachusetts.
Nancy married Dominic Edward Pecorella, on July 5, 1958, who she met on a blind date. They have two children Marisa Pecorella and Steve Pecorella. Ed was the love of her life and preceded her in death.
Nancy relocated to Ogden, Utah for Ed's job. She returned to work as an R.N. at McKay Dee Hospital, while attending the University of Utah full time to obtain her B.S. in nursing. She transferred to St. Benedicts Hospital and worked as the right hand to Dr. Joe Watson in the oncology department. Nancy and Dr. Watson established the first radiation therapy treatment center in the Intermountain West. Nancy founded "I Can Cope" for cancer patients, cancer survivors and the families who lost loved ones to the disease. Nurse Nancy touched many lives. An intensely compassionate person, she was loved by many.
Nancy is survived by her son, Steve of Ogden, Utah; and daughter, Marisa, of San Francisco, California; and one grandson, Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic "Ed" Pecorella.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: