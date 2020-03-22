Nancy Hauff Brummett, Washington Terrace, UT peacefully passed away in her 88th year after a long productive and happy life. Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and neighbor who gave of herself to anyone and everyone who was lucky enough to enter her sphere.
In accordance with her wishes, she desires the least amount of tears and fuss; rather, she would simply request that her family, friends, and others who know her, simply remember her as kind and loving person who made the world a better place.
The family will hold a private service. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Those wishing to offer condolences or remember Nancy are encouraged to donate to Shriners Hospital for Children - Salt Lake City, where Nancy spent many hours serving children or to donate to a homeless pet.
