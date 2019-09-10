October 10, 1934 ~ September 6, 2019
Nancy K. Shields, our sweet Nanny, was born in Evansville, Indiana, on October 10, 1934. Nanny moved to Sacramento, California and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1952.
She married Paul W. Shields on November 8, 1952. They lived in Carmichael, Arcata, Fresno, and Concord, California before moving to Ogden, Utah in 1974. Paul preceded her in death on June 2014.
Nanny is survived by her four daughters: Lori (Lonnie) Poll, South Weber, Utah; Cindy (Rich) Smith, Santa Cruz, California; Janice (Jerry) Payne, Vacaville, California; and Sue (Ray) Loera, Huntington Beach, California. Nanny loved her family so much and had six grandchildren: Tim (Leslie) Schrader, Eric (Michelle) Martin, Nicole (Kyle) Andersen, Amanda Loera, Ryan Loera, and Josh Poll. Nanny's great-grandchildren brought her so much joy and love and were the light of her life, Jake, Blake, Drake, Kash, Kayla, and Korbin.
She loved gardening, all the kid's soccer, baseball and basketball games, Josh's orchestra concerts, and above all, spending time with her family. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club for many years.
Private family services will be held. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Thanks to the thoughtfulness of family and very wonderful neighbors and friends she enjoyed her many years in Ogden.
She will be missed by all of us and was always the best example of kindness, love, and encouragement to us all.
