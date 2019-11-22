1945 ~ 2019
Nancy Myers Holt, 74, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully November 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on January 10, 1945, in Draper, Utah. She was the third of five children born to Carl William Myers and Erma Birch.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Gordon Holt, her five sons Michael (Jodi) Cooper, Gary (Erica) Cooper, Cory (Mindy) Cooper, Tony (Jennifer) Cooper, Ronnie (Kelly) Cooper, stepson Holden (Melanie) Holt, 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister Colleen Bridge, sister Debra Myers, and her beloved cat, Mau. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Rick Myers, brother Frank Myers, and grandson Colby Michael Cooper.
Special thanks to Dr. Mendez, Heather, Whitney, and all of the kind people at the Huntsman Cancer Institute during her treatment. A very special thank you to her hospice staff including Tambi, Carolina, Julie and Sylvia who gave her excellent care. Words cannot express our gratitude to her wonderful neighbors Stacy Underwood, and Craig and Michelle Pesetto for all of their kindness and support during the past 11 months.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
