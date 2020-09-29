Nancy "Naci" Mizaras
November 26, 1946 - September 17, 2020
Nancy "Naci" Mizaras slipped away from this world on September 17th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, she was 73 years old. Naci was born on November 26th, 1946 in Wyandotte Michigan to Lionel Beaudrie and Leona Kryling. Her mother and father were divorced when she was very young and she was raised by her mother and step-father, Clesson Blair. She grew up in various places throughout New England, but her heart was always in Rochester Vermont, where her adoring Grandparents Harry Charles Blair & Eudora "Dora" Hatch Blair lived, and where she and her 3 brothers would often stay during her Step-Father's long deployments in the Navy. She loved to regale the world with stories of her Grandparent's farmhouse and was particularly adept at transporting her listeners back in time to rural New England in the 1950's.
As shew grew older, her desire to see the world grew as well. She joined the U.S. Army as soon as she was old enough, and, as a pioneer of sorts, was one of only 11,000 female troops to serve in the Vietnam war. During her service and adventures in the Army she met and married Bernard Jellerson. They would go on to have 5 children together and lived primarily in Massachusetts until they divorced in 1980. Years later she moved to Utah and met the love of her life Thomas Mizaras. They were married on April 1st, 1989, and through thick and thin, they have been by each other's side ever since.
Sparked by her service as a MASH nurse in Vietnam, and having obtained her LPN license, she continued to serve her fellow man as a healthcare provider, primarily focused on caring for the elderly, for many years. Her hobbies included BINGO, and playing the slot machines out in Wendover, where she reached legendary status for her frequent wins, the evidence of which still adorns the walls of some of the Casino's.
Naci is survived by her husband Thomas; brothers Clesson, Michael, and David Blair; daughters Samantha (Joe) Piccinini, and Heather (Jason) Cowley; son's David Jellerson (Steele) (Linda Stewart), Clesson (Jennifer) Jellerson, Michael (Michelle) Jellerson (Litchman), Christopher Jellerson (Pungitore), Jeffrey (Franziel) Carlos; 23 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Patrick "Peaches" Jellerson, and favorite furry companion Babette.
Mom, you will live on through the stories we tell your grandchildren and we will keep you in our hearts until we are able to hold you again.
"The life of the dead is placed on the memories of the living. The love you gave in life keeps people alive beyond their time. Anyone who was given love will always live on in another's heart." ? Marcus Tullius Cicero.
Funeral services are postponed due to COVID-19 until we can safely gather to celebrate her life.