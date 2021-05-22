Nancy Porter
March 14, 1945 - May 17, 2021
Nancy Porter Morse, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend left us on May 17, 2021. Our Father in Heaven took her home with Him to stay. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Nancy was born March 14, 1945, to Marjorie Mickelwaite and Royal Lorenzo (Larry) Porter. She was raised and lived in the Ogden area most of her life. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Riverdale 2nd Ward. Nancy married Wayne Leslie Morse in 1965. They divorced in 1975. Together, they had three loving daughters, Deborah, Carrie, and Heather. Her daughters were the loves of her life. Then came her five special grandchildren, Joshua, Hannah, Andrew, Kailei, and Bruce, who delighted her, and they joined that circle of her abounding love. A blessed great grandson, Liam, finally joined her family.
Nancy graduated from Ogden High School in 1963. A believer in education, the arts, and keeping the mind active, she continued to further her education. Earlier in life, she was an accomplished flutist and had expressed her artistic abilities also through painting pictures, arts, and crafts. She returned to school balancing home, school, and work, graduating from Weber State College in 1985 with a BS in Logistics Management. She then was selected through Air Force competition to attend the Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton, Ohio, where she received her MS in Logistics Management in 1988. Her educational pride and joy, however, was when the Air Force selected her for the opportunity to apply to and attend Harvard University. In 1999, she graduated from Harvard with a Master's in Public Administration.
Nancy was known as a woman who pushed the envelope and helped break the glass ceiling in the workplace, making it possible for others to follow. She worked at Hill Air Force Base for 34 years where she climbed through the ranks in a traditional male technical world. She retired as the Deputy Chief for Telecommunications in Space & C31. Upon her retirement, Nancy was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, given to those who distinguished themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement and service to the United States. After retiring, she missed the challenge of work, so she went to work for Northrop Grumman for 8 years as a Program Manager. She was known as an innovator throughout her career and created/developed and implemented new and improved processes and procedures for the various areas she worked in.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Carrie (deceased 2010); her grandson, Joshua (deceased 2009); and her brother, Dennis Porter (deceased 2018). She is survived by her daughters Deborah Wilcox-Vincent (granddaughter Hannah, grandsons Andrew and Bruce) and Heather Stoneberg (granddaughter Kailei); siblings Larry (Sylvia) Porter, Gary (Jeanine) Porter, Renae (Al) Hepler; sister-in-law Joyce Porter, and one great grandson, Liam.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Ogden City Cemetery. The service will also be livestreamed.