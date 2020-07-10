February 14, 1936 ~^June 12, 2020
Nancy Posnien Marty, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 12, 2020. And although we would have loved a few more years with her, she lived a full and wonderful life to be celebrated.
Her first chapter was that of a proud Utahan. Born a Valentine's Day baby in Ogden to Walter and Rhoda Posnien, the family eventually settled in Huntsville. She attended Ogden High School, was business manager of the yearbook and graduated at the top of her class. She often spoke of her love of riding horses, going to the rodeo and driving her friends around the high school football field in her jeep.
For her second chapter, after graduating from the University of Utah, she moved west to California to become an elementary school teacher and eventually met the love of her life for 58 years, Richard Harold Marty. In their home in Palo Alto, they raised two children, Elisabeth and Richie and as faithful members of the Catholic Church, developed lifelong friendships from St. Albert's Parish and the Bay Area community. She also loved spending time and entertaining at the family cabin in the mountains, watching the stars at night and walking among the sequoia trees of Big Trees State Park. Soon after, she welcomed and deeply loved Elisabeth's husband, John Malcolm and Richie's wife, Maria Consuegra.
For her final chapter, there was always a longing to return to where she had started. Both she and Richard decided to spend their time in her cherished Utah with a new home in Huntsville. She loved to host and entertain guests there, along with sharing her love and experiences with her adored five grandchildren, Shelbyann and John Jay Malcolm & Madison, Nicholas and Megan Marty. As a talented musician, she was able to share joy with her gift of music through the piano, guitar and singing.
Mom will be remembered for her compassionate and generous character. She had a gentleness of spirit, was truly non- judgmental and led by example. People were always happy to see her when she approached with her affectionate smile. She was extremely organized, had incredible energy and the ability to just get things done. But she was always kind. Her approach in life was to be thankful and gracious. With that gift, she was always spreading kindness and surrounded in positivity. She was a beautiful and giving person who will greatly be missed.
