Nancy Roylance Olsen

June 27, 1940 ~ September 14, 2019
North Ogden ? Nancy R. Olsen, (79) completed her earthly mission on Saturday, September 14, 2019. For 20+ years she struggled with throat and swallowing problems which finally resulted in an 18-month battle with oral cancer. Her prayers and those of her family were answered as she was released peacefully to return with honor to a loving Father in Heaven.
Nancy's earthly mission began June 27, 1940. A daughter of Victor Storey and Grace (Grietje) Wolthuis Roylance, she spent her childhood in two historic homes in North Ogden at the north end of Washington Boulevard (when 450 E. was still a gravel road up the mountain).
Nancy shared her happy childhood with four siblings: Sharon (Dee Neuenschwander), Paul V. (deceased, wife Linda), Grant W. (deceased, wife Karen) and Gay (Hugh Bringhurst). She was always grateful for a kind junior high teacher who spent countless hours helping her overcome a serious stutter.
Nancy learned to play the piano at an early age. Her first church calling as a ward organist came at age 12 ? a calling she held her entire life. She was always willing to share her talents and could play an old tune from memory or transpose a song to fit any singer's vocal range. She taught piano lessons for 30 years bringing music into the lives of hundreds of students. When her hands were not busy with music they were sewing or doing beautiful handwork.
Nancy's introduction to Ross Tempelman Olsen, a returned missionary from Holland, is a fun story for another time. Ross and Nancy were married in the Salt Lake Temple by Elder LeGrand Richards on September 16, 1960. Their eternal family has been blessed with four children: Michael and Kim (Smiley), Nathan and Catherine (Stoker), Kristen, and Jason and Tina (Schroeder), seven grandchildren, and seven great- grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her family. Her guiding love will never fade; she will always be their guardian angel.
Nancy faithfully accepted every calling extended to her in her ward and stake but her favorite was teaching the fourth Sunday lesson in Relief Society. She served two missions: a guest service mission on Temple Square (6 years) and with Ross at the historic sites in Kirtland, Ohio. She also served as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Utah Temple.
The family would like to thank Canyon Home Care and Hospice, especially Heidi, and the doctors and nurses at Huntsman Cancer institute.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant View 2nd and 8th Ward Chapel, 250 W. Elberta Drive, North Ogden. Viewings will be held at the same location on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 21, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
