July 29, 1956 ~ August 6, 2019
Nancy Sue Taylor passed away August 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born July 29, 1956, to Max K. and Wanda LaVerne Kennedy.
On January 16, 1976, she married Mark Taylor of Morgan and they lived and loved for 43 years. Nancy had a deep, unconditional love of family. She loved to spend time at the family cabin in Christmas Meadows. She was a paraeducator at Morgan Elementary School for 25 years. She loved the children with whom she interacted with all her heart. Nancy was a loving mother to three daughters Amber (Brandon) Gordon, Sara Taylor (Jeff), Erin (Dan) Colvell, all of Morgan. She so loved her grandchildren Tyson (Kinzee) Gordon, Kelsey (Bryan) Chappell, Sydnie, Sawyer, Sage Colvell, and Glory Harris. As well as her great-grandchildren Ava, Anson, and Ayla Gordon.
She is survived by her brother John (Jocelyn) Kennedy and sister Louise (Kelly) Middleton. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Duncan, and nephew Bryan Holbrook. She had an unshakable testimony of the gospel and leaves us with an example of how to love one another.
Please join us in celebrating the beautiful life of Nancy Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Walker Mortuary 45 West 200 North Morgan, Utah from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. with a viewing before from 11:30-12:30 at the Morgan Rock Church 10 West Young Street Morgan, Utah. Interment will be at the Morgan South Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Lissa and the intermountain hospice team along with Kimberly Greaves, NP. We love and miss you "Baby Pete".
Condolences may be sent to the family at: