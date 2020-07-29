October 31, 1928 ~ July 27-2020
Naomi Miller Eilers 91 passed away with family at her side on July 27, 2020.
Our sweet Mother was a Halloween baby, born Oct 31, 1928 by her mother, in a log cabin in Weston, ID. Her name was spelled with an I, but you always called her "Naoma", because that's what her parents called her. Naomi was the 5th child of 11 children born to Otto and Attella Larsen Miller. They lived in Weston, ID until 1946 and moved to Ogden where Naomi graduated from Ogden High school in 1947.
On July 1, 1948 she married William Lynn Olney in the Logan Temple. They had seven children and later divorced.
On January 14, 1978, she married William "Bill" Eilers which added three to our seven. Bill and Naomi enjoyed being together traveling, visiting family, fishing, camping and playing games. He taught her how to have fun! Bill passed away January 13, 1985, one day before their 7th wedding anniversary. What a blessing Bill was to her life!
Naomi had worked as a salesclerk at Woolworth's. A housekeeper for the Browning family. She took tickets and was the secretary for the Sunshine Dance Club her father ran. She retired from Internal Revenue Service as a tax examiner and in the Telephone/PRP unit after 27 years.
After retirement, Naomi kept herself busy volunteering for many places, such as: Ogden Regional Family History Center, the Union Station, Hospice, foster-grandparent at Dee Elementary and an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple. She was a member of the Daughter of Utah Pioneers and served in leadership positions in her unit.
Naomi was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of our savior Jesus Christ and would share her testimony when prompted. She served in the Cub Scouts, Primary, Young Women's and the Relief Society. She was also the Ward Librarian for many years. She served two missions, one in Independence, Mo, where she was the secretary for the Mission President and the other in Philadelphia, PA.
Naomi loved horses the most! She loved and talked about riding their horse Bud in Weston. She has said, "All I need is a horse and a prairie." She even made a goal to ride Bud every day for a solid year and she did that! She also enjoyed crocheting, reading and her family. She loved her family! Every year she would host the "Grandma's Sleepover" in which her yard became tent city with family sleeping over and enjoying each other's company. She also enjoyed visiting with family and liked to have them visit her.
She is survived by her children: Lyn (JoAnn) Olney, Delmar (DeLana) Olney, Vance (Peggy) Olney, Randall (DeAnna) Olney, Brian (Melanie) Olney, Charlene (Russell) Fischer, Sonja (Dave) Slade, Ginger (Patrick) MacAnally and Ernie (Marie) Eilers. She has 33 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren.
Two brothers Rollo (Deloris) Miller and Elias (Joyce) Miller.
She is preceded in death by her parents Otto Miller and Attella Miller, six brothers: Volmer, Ariel, Stephen, Don, Waldo, Lynn. two sisters: Naiada and Peggy. Her son Kevin Olney.
The family would like to thank the many people who loved and cared for mom throughout her life especially: Her wonderful neighbors who are like family Mike and Karen Stevenson, her many friends in Marriott-Slaterville and the wonderful, caring staff and CNA's at Peach Tree Assisted Living in West Haven, UT for the way they loving and sweetly cared for mom this past year and especially since we were not able to personally visit with her the last four months of her life due to the corona virus.
Face masks are required for the viewing and services.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. Services will be held at Myers at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020. Friends may call Friday prior to services from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Interment will follow at Ogden City Cemetery at 1875 Monroe Blvd Ogden. The funeral services will be Live streamed on her Obituary page on www.myers-mortuary.com as well as on Facebook thru Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
