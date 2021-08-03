Naomi Waters Maynard
Naomi Waters Maynard, age 74 of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Davidson Funeral Home Chapel on Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC conducted by Rev. Jon Hauser. Family will receive friends at 10:00 am prior to service.
Naomi was born July 19, 1947 in Weber County, Utah to Albert George Waters and Elsie Corum Waters. Naomi attended Ogden City schools and graduated from Ben Lomond High School class of 1965. She was a member of Pinedale Christian Church and retired from Tyco Electronics.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Ronald Nelson Maynard of 46 years.
Surviving are her son: Michael Maynard of Winston-Salem, brother Albert Waters of Arkansas, sisters, Linda Naumann (Bob) and Alberta Anderson (Stewart) of Utah and one grandchild, Alex Maynard, brother in-law and sister in-law Larry and Ramona Maynard, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
