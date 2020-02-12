December 16,1963 ~ February 10, 2020
Unexpectedly and far too soon, we lost our friend, daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother, Natalie Farr Perkins on Monday, February 10, 2020, of complications following a sudden heart attack.
Natalie grew up in West Weber, Utah with a love of riding horses and competing in Posse. She proudly attended West Weber elementary, Wahlquist Junior High and Weber High school.
Natalie loved her sidekick so much that they married twice...She shared this life with her best friend Cory Perkins.
Not only was she beautiful and smart^ People were drawn to her carefree personality, contagious laugh and vibrant smile, and so she easily made life-long friendships. She was a wild and free spirit who loved without judgment and lived life to the fullest. Natalie lived life with no regrets, loved and accepted everyone, and welcomed anyone who entered her door. She made life a little better by who she was. Natalie touched so many lives throughout her existence and was very loved by many.
As a single mother of three, Natalie graduated in 1996 with honors from Weber State University School of Radiologic Technology. She was so proud of not only her career at both LDS and McKay Dee hospitals, but also of the team of doctors, nurses and radiology technicians she worked with daily, for over 19 years.
As proud as she was of her career, she was even more proud of her three children Jeremy, Brittany and Janica. Natalie's world revolved around her grandchildren. As much as her children were her world, her grandchildren were her everything. She will be missed by so many.
Natalie is survived by her parents Gerald and Jeannine Farr. Brothers Lowell (Kelly) Farr; Dennis (Julie) Farr; and Dale Farr. Sisters Trena (Clark) Roueche and Janet Jarnagin. Husband Cory Perkins. Children Jeremy (Emily) Farr; Brittany Farr Shattuck and Janica Perkins (Brandon), Step-daughter Lindsey (Darryl) Gandy, and the light of her life, her grandchildren Trae, Jayvia, Sawyer, Jett, Salem, Marshall, Lilah and Teryn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the West Weber Stake Center, 4100 West 900 South, West Weber. Friends may visit family at the church on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: https://fundafamily.com/Donation.aspx?M=24295&C=23607
Condolences may be sent to the family at: