Nathan Grange Johnson, 44, passed away July 1, 2019, in a single car accident. He was born on July 19, 1974, to Darrell and Judy Johnson. He attended school in the Davis School District and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1992. He earned his Eagle Scout Award and served an LDS mission, in New Zealand.
He met the love of his life, Megan Hoskins. They were married June 23, 2007, where he gained a daughter, Destiny. He worked at Utility Trailer in Clearfield and ran many karaoke shows and weddings over the years with his wife. He loved the New Orleans Saints.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, parents, brothers, Troy (Heather), Adam (Jessica), sisters, Dawn (Mark) LaFleur, Shalece (Matthew) DeRemer, brothers-in-laws, Ty (Leslie) Hoskins, Eric (Shauna) Heline, mother-in-law Gloria Jean Hoskins, father-in-law Dale (Sandy) Hoskins, and numerous nieces and nephews he loved as his own. He was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother and both sets of grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
