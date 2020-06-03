Nathan James Lyday

August 14, 1995 ~ May 28, 2020
Nathan James "Nate"Lyday, 24, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, as a result of a personal injury sustained in the line of duty. He was born on August 14, 1995, in Ogden, UT, the son of Andrew Judson Lyday and Nancy VanderSteen Lyday. Nathan attended Taylor Elementary, Mound Fort Jr. High and graduated from Ogden High School in 2013. He graduated from Weber State University with a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice Summa Cum Laude in 2018.
Nate married his sweetheart, Ashley Lyday on June 6, 2015, in Brigham City, Utah.
He was employed at Fresh Market on 20th Street in Ogden form 2012 to 2018. He fulfilled his dream of becoming an Ogden City Police Officer in 2019. He died a hero protecting and serving the community he loved.
Nate loved playing soccer and spent his childhood out on the field. Nate loved to go camping and spend time with family and friends. He loved to watch movies and play Xbox and eat any and all Italian Food. The restaurant La Ferrovia was his favorite. He never had to order, just was seated, and waited for his usual meal.
Nate is survived by his wife, Ashley Lyday; father, Andrew (Roxanne) Lyday of Roy; mother, Nancy VanderSteen Lyday of Ogden; brothers, Cody (Nichole) Lyday of Ogden, Jeremy (Courtney) Kimbro of Roy, Johnathan Ness of Roy, and Jordan (Angie) Ness of Roy; sisters, Chaunie (Chris) Pion of Clearfield, Elizabeth Grigsby of Washington Terrace and Catherine Grigsby of Ogden; grandparents, Leon (Margaret) Lyday of Clearwater, FL; Bettie Lyday of State College, PA; and Deanna (Bert) Hatch of Salmon, ID. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James VanderSteen, McKay Rawlings; and his beloved DotDot; uncle, James, and aunt, Susie.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist Field, 2330 Lincoln Avenue, Ogden. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
A special thanks to his brothers and sisters at the Ogden Police Department, Adult Probation and Parole, the Ogden City Fire Department, and McKay Dee Emergency Room for all their love and support during this heartbreaking time.
The family would also like to extend their gratitude to all the Law Enforcement and Public Safety agencies throughout the state and across the country for the amazing displays of honor and respect as well as the humbling outpouring of love and support and appreciation from the Ogden area and surrounding communities. Donations are being accepted at any America First Credit Union Branch to the Nathan Lyday Memorial Account #9115916.
