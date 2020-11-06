Nathan L. Fowers
June 7, 1979 ~ November 2, 2020
Nathan L. Fowers died suddenly on November 2, 2020, of addictions. He was born June 7, 1979, to Norman and Pat Littlefield Fowers. Nate loved the Lord. His strongest desire was to live worthy of returning to His presence. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Nate studied the scriptures daily. He had read The Book of Mormon 22 times and was in the process of #23. He had many of the verses memorized.
He enjoyed all kinds of music, found writing poetry very satisfying, and composed music. Nathan loved life and it was evident by his "larger than life" personality. He did everything 110%. He loved people and always made sure everyone was happy, comfortable, and having a good time.
Nate attended the temple daily if possible. He always found peace, solace, and "the Spirit" there. He would often come home and share his testimony with the family. Nate enjoyed all sports, played soccer, football, and basketball. He was told by many of his coaches that he was one of the best basketball players they had coached.
He is survived by his parents, his children, Kaleb and Alexis Fowers; sisters, Holly Fowers and Heather Smedley (Daren); and brothers, Tom Fowers and Mitch Fowers; his nephew, Jonah Smedley and nieces, Annabelle and London Smedley. Celebration of life will be when the pandemic subsides.
Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.premierfuneral.com