Neal George Hart
Our beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend passed away September 11, 2020 (Stupid 2020).
His body betrayed us all after a month-long battle with kidney cancer. He was able to spend his last day at home surrounded by loved ones.
He leaves behind his wife, Karen Johnson Hart; children, Heather (Bryson Taylor) Hart, Lindsay (John) Stevens, Christina (Ben) Sperry, Karma (Jared) Mygrant, Spencer (Megan) Hart, Cami (Preston) Croshaw; mother-in-law, Evelyn Johnson; siblings, Linda (Glade) Booth, Joan Hart, Marian Aland, Colin (Linda) Hart, Karma (Ken) Taylor, Rand (Lynn) Hart, Robert (Carol) Hart, Deena Cook; and 20 grandchildren.
Neal was born in Bloomington, Idaho on January 25, 1955, the eighth of nine children. His family later moved to Kaysville, UT where he attended Davis High School and kept in shape for the wrestling team by hauling hay and keeping up the farm in Idaho.
After serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dusseldorf, Germany he met and married the love of his life, Karen Johnson. He always admired her energy and humor and together they built a life they loved.
Dad loved fishing, spending time outdoors with friends and re-reading The Lord of the Rings. This past summer he built a swing set and deck so that his children and grandchildren could gather more comfortably. He loved working in his yard and his dream job would have been to be a gardener.
Having too many children to support on a gardener's salary, Neal graduated from Weber State University in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in engineering. Then in 1990 he graduated from Samford University as a Doctor of Jurisprudence. He enjoyed his job as Assistant Attorney General for the state of Utah.
Dad was a deeply spiritual man and accepted many assignments at church, he especially loved working with the youth and willingly did anything that was asked of him.
He was hard working and served everyone around him. The snow will pile up around the block without him to clear walks before he goes to work in the morning.
Dad loved to annoy his children by being excessively cheerful in the morning, and he routinely woke us up to read scriptures as a family despite near constant complaining.
When his first grandchild was born the word "no" disappeared from his vocabulary. His grandchildren could always count on one more push on the swing or one more story from their 'Pa.
Neal Hart was a man of integrity and a true disciple of Jesus Christ. His loss will be felt daily by friends, neighbors, coworkers and all who were blessed by his quiet, steady presence.
Friends may visit family Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah 84041.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral is limited to invitation only. Services will be live-streamed Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Neal's obituary page.
Interment, Bloomington, Idaho Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com