Ned Duncan Engeman
July 12, 1932 - March 26, 2020
Ned Duncan Engeman passed away on March 26th, 2020, in Orlando, Florida - his home for the last six years after having lived and raised his family in Ogden and Salt Lake City, Utah, since 1971. Dad was the coolest 87 year old man - and the funniest and kindest - we've ever known!
Dad was born on July 12, 1932 in Norfolk, VA to Isabel Rehkopf Engeman and Jack Engeman, and he is survived by his sisters Peggy and Tizza and brother Tom; his daughter Dina (Mike) and his sons Mark (Charlotte) and Greg (Angela) - Ken passed away in 2017; and his amazing grandchildren who dearly loved their "Pops!"
Dad attended Gonzaga Prep in Washington, DC, where he could not stand Latin, so with the help of his Jesuit priest uncle, he enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean War. Dad then attained his GED, attended Georgetown, VPI and then graduated from Northrop Aeronautical Institute. He began working for Rockwell International and remained there for most of his professional life. His work colleagues were also those he camped, fished, rode motorcycles and skied with - many of them were truly friends for life!
We cannot believe Dad is no longer with us; we still pick up the phone to ask him how to fix something, to tell him something his grandchildren have done, or to simply remember some of the amazing moments that he gifted us through a life of great adventures! Dad was fascinated with how things worked (and he knew how to fix most anything), and he was adventurous - taking our family camping, fishing, skiing or motorcycling seemingly every other weekend; these are still some of our fondest memories!
Dad had a strong belief in God and he shared that, along with his quiet strength and support, with those he loved and cared for. In Utah, he attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church where, with an amazing community of friends, he worshipped.
His brother Tom called him a hero and protector; anyone who knew Dad would certainly agree. He was a dedicated and loving father and he brought joy and laughter through his joking nature to all he came in contact with. And Dad was one other thing: he was a Drambuie man! If you knew our dad, please have a Drambuie in his honor, and say a prayer of thanks that God Blessed us all with him.
Ned will be interred at Fairfax Memorial Park (Fairfax, VA) at a date yet to be determined.