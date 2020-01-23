Ned Jensen Malan, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Friday, 17th of January 2020, surrounded by family in his long time North Ogden residence.
He was 90 years old. Ned's trade was demolition and excavation, but his life's work was building a large and boisterous family.
Ned loved collecting scrap metal, cars, trucks, friends, and cherished memories.
Ned is survived by his wife LaWana Walker Malan, seven children, 20 grandchildren, and 28 great- grandchildren.
Memorial from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the North Ogden Mountain Ward, 787 East 1700 North, North Ogden.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: