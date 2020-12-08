Nedra Joyce Yaunt Short
August 22, 1943 ~ December 4, 2020
In the early morning hours of December 4, 2020, Nedra Joyce Yaunt Short, 77, quietly slipped from this life after fighting with all she had from a lengthy battle with COPD.
Nedra was born in Clearfield, Utah to Benjamin Franklin and Geneive Walker Yaunt on Aug 22, 1943.
She graduated from Davis High School.
She married Gerald Ray Short and together they raised three daughters; Danette (Daniel) Maisey, Garee (Kevin) Davis, and Tania (Cameron) Swaner.
She was a wonderful grandma to Jessica, Kiersten, Braxton (Jordyn), Trista, Haylee (Tyler), Quade, Taydan, Tyeson, Colbey and Trey. She was also a fabulous GG to RockLynn, Rusten, Tytan, Rory and Blakelee.
Nedra worked briefly at the Defense Depot Ogden where she met her husband and she spent years as a teacher's aide at Riverdale Elementary where she loved helping and teaching children to read.
Nedra was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning her harvest, reading to her babies and spending time with family. She especially loved Christmas and creating the magic of the holiday through gifts, decorations, candy, food and family gatherings.
She worked diligently to learn astrology and researching her genealogy. She loved golfing, bowling and supporting her kids and grandkids in all of their endeavors. She was most proud of her "hole in one" at Riverside Golf Course.
Nedra is survived by her daughters and their spouses, her grandkids and great grandkids, her brother Lynn (Andra) Yaunt, sisters; Barbara Christensen and Beverly Riley, brother-in-law Ron (Shelly) Baty, and sister-in-law Carol Baty Jenkins, many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, both parents, mother-in-law Lois (Bill) Bailey, sister Evalyn (Hal) Draper, brother in laws Clyde Christensen, Howard Riley, Bob (Linda) Short, and sister-in-law Darlene (Clyde) Nelson.
Special thanks to Autumn, Emily, Shannon and Michelle of Symbii Hospice and neighbors Curt and Deb Nations for the love and care they showed over the years.
A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. and before the services Thursday, December 10th from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah
Services will follow Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Due to colder temperatures the dedication of the grave for both Nedra and Gerald will be held in the spring at Leavitts Cremation Garden.
Due to COVID-19 Masks are required for attendance.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com