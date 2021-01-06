Nedra Taufer Jan 6, 2021 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nedra TauferNedra Taufer, 64, passed away Dec. 31, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles18 arrested in Weber County prostitution stingFamily loses mother, grandmother in Ogden car collisionEden man jailed, charged with fraudulently trying to secure late wife's assetsUtah prepares to celebrate 125th anniversary of statehood with fireworks, musicDefense attorneys: N. Ogden murder defendant's alleged confession gathered unconstitutionallyWoman accused of defrauding disabled North Ogden group home residentsTrevor Anthony MartinRiverdale police arrest third suspect in Christmas morning fatal shootingLegally blind twins pursue lofty goals as students at Weber State'Advocate for the underdog': Rep. Lou Shurtliff recalled for work supporting kids, education +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Prep basketball roundup: Cuppett helps Layton girls hold off Clearfield Boys basketball: Big 2nd quarter, 26 points from Ethan Potter lead Layton past Clearfield Uintah Highlands, Farr West debate expanded internet offerings After steep fall in 2020, experts expect fuel prices to climb in 2021 Utah Rep. John Curtis speaks out against GOP attempt to challenge electoral votes COVID-19 continues to upset Weber State, other Utah college hoops schedules; BYU-Gonzaga set for Thursday Officials: Education money won’t go to Utah social programs Ogden woman allegedly strangles fiance unconscious with lanyard