Neil Elllis Wilde
January 17, 1926 ~ November 26, 2020
Neil Wilde, 94, of Washington Terrace passed away peacefully at home with his son and daughter-in-law by his side.
Neil was born January 17, 1926 in Brigham City, the first born to Ellis Wilford Wilde and Sarah Ellen Rose.
His brothers are Wayne Wilde (deceased), Kenneth Wilde (deceased) and Ronald Wilde of Amarillo, Texas.
He married Geroldine Davies of Ogden; together they had five children: Geneil Carr, Ruth (Steven) Ruiz, Carolyn (Ken) Stoor, Gene (Tammy) Wilde, and Susan (Dale) Carter. They were later divorced.
A son was born to Neil through another marriage, Phillip Wilde. This marriage later ended in divorced.
He married Kathryn Dean on July 23, 1981 and gained three more children; Alma Vanwinkle, Paul Dean and Burt (Kathy) Dean. Together they spent many years traveling and spent the winter months in Yuma, Arizona, their second home. She passed away on May 28, 2011.
He received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1945 and retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1988.
Neil is survived by all his children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and his brother Ronald Wilde.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers, one son-in-law, and a great granddaughter.
We wish to express our thanks to Seniors helping Seniors and to the hospice workers for their kind and loving care.
A special thanks to Blanka Williams; we are glad you came into our lives to help us out. Dad really loved your kindness and witty sense of humor - you made him laugh so many times.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah with a Viewing prior from 12:00 -12:45 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary
Due to COVID-19 restrictions Face Masks are required for attendance.
