Neil Forrest Staffanson was born August 11, 1953, to Forrest and RoLayne Staffanson in Las Cruses, New Mexico. When he was nine, he moved to Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1971, served in the Navy and graduated from Utah State University in 1980 in electrical engineering.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Neil married Ranae Muir on January 25, 1973, and filled their home with six children. They moved to Kaysville 34 years ago and planted roots.
Neil passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, from an extremely rare complication during a routine shoulder surgery, lingering through the week. He is survived by his loving wife, six children and spouses, 27 grandkids, his parents, seven sisters and their spouses. He was preceded in death by his brother and two brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Kaysville South Stake Center, 900 S. Main St, Kaysville, UT. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
