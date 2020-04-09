A kind and gracious lady, Nelda LaVene Hartley Hadley, completed her life's journey Sunday, April 5, 2020. Her 94 years have been filled with service to others and love for her family.
She celebrated the simple life, and her generosity, thoughtfulness, and love have been a continual gift to all who knew her.
She was born in Provo Utah, to Cyril and Lillian Larsen Hartley on November 13, 1925. The family later moved to Ogden Utah. She loved growing up in Ogden and had many fond memories playing with her siblings and friends in the neighborhood. She was also very proud of her beautiful high school (Ogden High).
She met and married Dean M. Hadley in 1944, and together they had seven children. There was never a time she didn't rise to the occasion when it came to helping her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were always her number one priority. For this, she will be remembered forever with love and gratitude.
Throughout her life, Nelda also generously contributed her time and talents to the community, volunteering at McKay-Dee Hospital for over 33 years. She was a life long devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and her life was a reflection of her deep love for our Savior, Jesus Christ.
In her free time, she found enjoyment in finding and refinishing old furniture, spending time with her family at Beaver Creek, and working in her yard. Mom was a loyal friend, loved her neighbors, and showed unconditional love to all.
Surviving are her children: Gary D. Hadley (Carol), Kenneth D. Hadley (Lauri), Sue Hadley Iverson (Gary), Kelly K. Hadley (Carol), and Cathy Hadley Hales, (Jeff). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren (with one more on the way). Nelda was preceded in death by her husband Dean, sons Chris H. Hadley and Jeff L. Hadley her three grandchildren, Chauntel Hadley, Cody Hadley and Misty Hadley, and her siblings, Lynn Hartley, Verl Hartley, and Afton Hartley Wilson.
Thanks and gratitude from the family go to Barrington Place Special Care Center, Clinton Utah for the beautiful facility and awesome staff who loved and cared for our Mom.
Private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at West Weber Cemetery, 4592 W. 950 N., West Weber, Utah 84404.