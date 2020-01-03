Neldon John Harris

April 19, 1943 ~ December 27, 2019
Neldon "Jack"^Harris was born April 19, 1943, to Thomas and Helen Harris in Ogden, Utah. He passed away on December 27, 2019, in Clinton, Utah.
Neldon grew up in Ogden, Utah and was known as "Jack" by family and friends. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1961. He married Celia Coburn on November 22, 1963. They had three children; Cynthia "Cindy", Brett and Rod. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple in 1980.
He was an avid car enthusiast, was a member of the Staggs car club, and raced various types of cars including a Bonneville Salt Flats Streamliner, Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters, and a funny car, breaking multiple records and winning national titles. Jack also enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling with his friends and family. In 1985, he established Jack Harris Painting and Autobody in Kaysville, Utah.
He is survived by his wife Celia (Coburn), children Brett (Raquel), and Rod (Hollie), ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas (Betty) Harris, Helen (Weldon) Peterson, mother and father-in-law Ronald (Beth) Coburn, daughter Cynthia Harris and brother Larry Harris.
The family would like to thank Barrington Place, Brio Home Health & Hospice for their amazing care they gave Jack.
Services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Friends may visit with the family Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: