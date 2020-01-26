November 28, 2020 ~ January 23, 2020
Bear River City - Newel B. Cutler, 93, passed away at his home in Bear River City, on January 23, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1926 in Holbrook, Idaho to Newel James Cutler & Floy Ivy Bingham.
Newel was raised in Idaho and graduated from Malad High School. That is where he met his sweetheart, Glenna Jo Thorpe. They were married on March 26, 1946 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.
Newel enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served on a minesweeper in the Pacific Ocean. After serving in the military, Newel returned home where he attended Weber State College. After a couple of years, he continued his education at The University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, graduating in 1951 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He also received a master's degree from Colorado State University.
After gaining his education, Newel worked at Westinghouse Electric in San Francisco for five years, where they lived. Then he returned to Utah where he worked as a Professor of Electronics for Weber State University.
He was also the Department Chair for the Electrical Engineering Department. He greatly enjoyed teaching at Weber State. He was named Professor of the Year. While teaching at Weber State, he worked on his Doctorate at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. They later moved to a farm in Bear River City, Utah.
Throughout his life, Newel lived in various places including: Holbrook, Idaho; Tonga; Ogden, Utah; San Francisco, CA; Salt Lake City, Utah; Roy, Utah; and Bear River City, Utah.
Newel is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in numerous callings, including serving in two bishoprics. Newel served a mission with his wife, teaching mathematics at the BYU Hawaii Campus. He was also a member of the American Legion.
He had a great love for his family and the outdoors. He spent his free time fly fishing, hunting, farming, reading, watching Jazz & BYU sports, and watching baseball.
Newel is survived by his wife, Glenna Jo Thorpe Cutler; daughters, Jolene (Thomas) Findley, Leanne (Jeff) Phipps; sons, Newel Brent (Suzanne) Cutler, Curtis Thorpe (Kristi) Cutler, Joseph Todd (Ann Marie) Cutler, and Darin James (Nancy) Cutler; 24 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Kristi Lynn Dixon Cutler; grandson, Isaac Thorpe Cutler; and all his brothers and sisters.
Funeral services for Newel will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Viewings will be held on Tuesday evening, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at the church prior to the funeral service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
All services will be held at the Bear River City LDS Chapel (5870 N. 4700 W.- Bear River City). Interment will be in the Bear River City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at: