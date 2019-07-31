Nicholas G. Conley

March 15, 1940 ~ July 29, 2019
Nicholas (Nick) Conley, 79, passed away in his home beside his love of 55 years.
He was born on the Ides of March in Ogden, Utah, a son of Solomon and Gladys Conley.
He graduated from Ben Lomond High School, where he enjoyed wrestling and running for the track team. He served his country in the United States Army, spending time in Korea, and working at HAFB as a civilian.
Nick married Dana Morgan on July 11, 1964. Side by side, they raised two incredible children: Nicole (Tim) George, and Eric (Kerri) Conley. Nick was a proud "Papa" of their 12 grandchildren: Amanda, Taylor, Kennedy, Dallas, Logan, Levi, Kenna, Hunter, Kaysen, Braxton, Brynnli, and Kooper. The light of their life was watching their grandchildren raise their three great-grandchildren: Lincoln, Brigham, and Acelynn.
Nick was a fixture on the sidelines of any and all sporting/dance events his grandkids competed in. He was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz, the BYU Cougars, and the Dallas Cowboys. His hobbies included: camping, decorating to the nines for the holidays, and teaching all their sweet dogs tricks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws (Bill and Margaret Morgan). The baby of the family joins his siblings: Pat (Ken) Rylands, and Duff (Cheryl) Conley.
We love you a whole bunch!
Funeral Services will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ? 36th St., Ogden, UT. Family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. ? 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Leavitt's and Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. prior to services.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: