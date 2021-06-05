Nicholas Paul Stubbs
Nicholas Stubbs passed away May 29, 2021 at the age of 36.
He was born on December 30, 1984, to Diane (McCollum) Perry and William Jeffery Stubbs. He grew up in Sandy, UT and Ogden, UT. He graduated from Bonneville High School and earned multiple awards for his artwork, including being awarded the Sterling Scholar.
Nicholas is survived by his heartbroken family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Nick by donating to suicide prevention https://afsp.org/