March 20, 1951 ~ January 16, 2020
Nick passed away peacefully in his home in Ogden of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his father Nicholas Stark Sr., his mother Virginia Rose Bayer, his uncle Frank Stark, and his Aunt Helen.
He is survived by his brother Bob of Ogden, his sister Robin Manning, niece Christine Gibson, five nieces and nephews, Christopher, Delilah, David, and Sophia.
He also leaves behind a special young man, Shea Stark, his 16 year old nephew. He idolized his Uncle Nick. They spent almost every day together. He taught Shea how to drive, fish, ski, helping in the yard, and touring the beautiful area they lived in. Shea's mother passed away in 2012 at a young age.
Nick attended Alfred Tech University, where he studied architecture and was involved with the school paper. He invited himself to the White House to interview President Nixon during the Vietnam War. President Nixon approved our troops to invade Cambodia the day before Nick's interview.
Nick moved to Ogden in 1977 he saw opportunity to design and redesign the Downtown area. He and his uncle Frank purchased land in Ogden Canyon, which Nick turned into a sacred place. He built a teepee, sweat lodge and had Native American ceremonies there. Nick's demeanor and wisdom in healing with natural plants, would have made him the perfect weathered Shaman in the Old West, a rough and tough pioneer.
Nick was cremated at Leavitt's Mortuary on January 20, 2020. There will be a celebration of life at the Stark's sacred space in the near future, time and date to be announced.
Nick made his last inappropriate comment on January 15, 2020. If you are wondering if you ever met him, you didn't because you would definitely remember him. For those who did meet him, we apologize, as we are sure he probably unintentionally offended you. He was world renowned for holding nothing back and telling it like it is!