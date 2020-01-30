April 3, 1990 ~ January 26, 2020
Nicole Dora Petersen Prentice, 29, passed away January 26, 2020, after a valiant and courageous battle with colon cancer. Nicole passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, and the care of the kind staff at Huntsman Cancer Institute. Nicole was born on April 3, 1990, in La Jolla, California to Donald H and Sheri Ruth Larsen Petersen.
Nicole started her childhood adventures in San Diego, California where she was welcomed into her home by her loving parents and her sister Shayle and brother Ryan, and later a sister Larissa. They moved to Titusville, Florida, and then to Centennial, Colorado, where she spent her growing up years. During this time her home was blessed with her sister, Kirsten. Nicole enjoyed playing soccer and lacrosse and loved being outdoors.
Nicole graduated from Heritage High School in 2008, and then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where she graduated with a Bachelor in Family Life Studies.
Nicole married Marcus Prentice, the love of her life, her strength, best friend and prince on June 4, 2010, in the Denver Temple for time and eternity. They started their family in Provo, Utah where they welcomed Kaitlyn Dora Prentice into their home and two years later in Bountiful, Utah they welcomed Annie Linda Prentice into their home. Both girls have brought such great joy into their lives, helping Nicole to become the loving mother she desired to be. The family made close and eternal friends in Provo, Bountiful and Clearfield, Utah.
Nicole loves her Savior and has served faithfully in many callings including Primary, Young Women Program, Sunday School, compassionate service leader and as a ministering sister to many around her.
While living in Clearfield Nicole's battle with cancer began. She was supported and helped by many loving friends, neighbors, family and ward members. Her faith never wavered and she came through this challenge and was prepared to go forward with her future plans when she received the news that her cancer had returned. Never faltering she has held strong to her faith and family. She has set an example for us all of service to others in spite of personal suffering and allowed others to serve her. She is an example of Christ-like love and service in every way.
Nicole is survived by her loving and eternal partner, Marcus Grant Prentice, her children, Kaitlyn Dora Prentice and Annie Linda Prentice, her parents, Donald H Petersen and Sheri Ruth Larsen Petersen, her sister Shayle (James) Holman, brother Ryan (Roslyn) Petersen, sister Larissa (Nicholas) Smith, and sister Kirsten Petersen and 26 nieces and nephews.
Greeting her with great joy as she crossed to the other side were her grandparents Raynald J Petersen and Dora Matilda Leskow Petersen, Ruth Ann Rhees Larsen and many others.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Island View Ward, 1895 So. Main Street, Clearfield. Friends may visit family Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Clinton City Cemetery.
The family has set up a memorial fund at Key Bank in Nicole's name for those who want to donate, account number 440282026713, routing number 124000737.
