Nicole (Nicky) Wadman Steffler
1973 - 2021
Our beloved mother, daughter and sister, Nicole Wadman Steffler, 47, was reunited with her father on August 7, 2021 in Stockton, CA. She was born September 7, 1973 to Blaine and Patricia Wadman in Ogden, Utah. She attended Weber High School, class of 1991. She completed a cosmetic laser technician certification at the National Laser Institute in Arizona.
She married Shawn Steffler in 1993 and they were blessed with a daughter and son. They were later divorced.
Nicole was an amazing cook. She will be remembered for the wonderful parties she planned. She was gifted at making all kinds of artistic crafts. She enjoyed yoga, bicycling and fishing. She worked as a yoga instructor in California.
Nicole is survived by her daughter and son, Alyssa Steffler and Kaden Steffler of Boise, Idaho, her mother Patricia (Dennis) Stephens, sisters Jenny Wadman, Katie (Rick) Tennant and Teresa Wadman. She is preceded in death by her father Blaine Wadman.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 am at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, UT. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9 to 10:20 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT
Services will be live streamed on Nicole's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.