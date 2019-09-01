August 22, 1923 ~ August 30, 2019
Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Nila Delaine Taylor Hamblin, 96, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019.
She was born on August 22, 1923, in Henefer, Utah to James Amos and Violet Gowan Brewer Taylor. She attended school in Coalville, Utah and graduated from North Summit High School.
On June 3, 1944, she married Edgar Hamblin Jr. of Wichita, Kansas. They were the first couple to be married in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Building in Morgan, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He passed away on December 1, 1986. The couple lived in Wichita, Kansas for four years after Eddie's five-year service in the Army.
They eventually settled in Roy where she lived until a year ago, when she became a resident at Our House Assisted Living in Ogden.
Nila was active in the Roy 8th Ward where she served faithfully in many positions including Guide Patrol leader, Relief Society Secretary, Visiting Teacher, and Visiting Teaching Coordinator.
She was a dedicated Avon representative and team leader for 23 years. She was offered a position as area director but declined the offer to stay home and care for her disabled daughter. She lovingly cared for Marsha for 70 years.
Nila is survived by her daughter, Marsha, son, Marty Hamblin (Susan), grandchildren, Nikki Hennefer, Derrick Hamblin (Audine), Tyler Hamblin (Brenda), six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by four step-grandchildren, and 13 step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one sister and six brothers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living, as well as the Envision Hospice Team, Nikki, Tiersa, Theresa, Laura, Amber and Jared, for providing Nila with such excellent and compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Chateau Park Ward, 5930 S 2200 W Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at Myers Mortuary, 5965 S 1900 W, Roy from 6:00-8:00 PM and prior to the services at the church 9:30-10:30 AM.
