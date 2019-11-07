September 28, 1941 ~ November 4, 2019
Nila LaRae Payne Bitton, 78, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home in West Haven. She was born September 28, 1941, in Tremonton, Utah to John L. and Verda Whitaker Payne.
LaRae graduated from Bear River High School and Superior Beauty College. On March 27, 1962, she married Larry C. Bitton in Las Vegas, NV.
LaRae was a beautician for 50 years and had a salon in her home with her husband -^Larry and LaRae's Beauty Salon.
She cherished the many friendships she made over the years doing hair and had many fond memories after retiring.
She loved each of her grandchildren very much and was known as "Granny Goose"^to her great-grandchildren.
Mom was a beautiful lady and always took pride in appearance. She had a passion for jewelry, shoes, and purses. She was also an avid Utah Jazz fan and enjoyed following and cheering them on every season.
LaRae is survived by her three sons: Darin L. (Kristine), Bryan P. (Jamie), and Travis C. (Steve); siblings Dennis, Connie, Val Gene, Sandy and Shelly; eight grandchildren: Ashly, Eric, Ryan, Ashley, Kasey, Heather, Peyton and Beau; and eight great-grandchildren: Jayden, Kylie, Eastin, Laine, Brynn, Saylor, Nash and Hadley.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, parents, and siblings Rusty, John L., Darlene, Gary and Rick (Monte).
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT.
A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
