May 20, 1943 ~ February 20, 2020
Nila Mae Butterfield passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, at the age of 76. She was born on May 20, 1943, to Reese and Doris Housley in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1961.
Nila served the Lord on an LDS mission to Canada from 1965-66. She loved her mission and the people she met and served there. She worked as a barber before meeting the love of her life, Thomas Butterfield. Nila and Tom were married on July 6, 1973. When she married Tom she gained two daughters, Terry and Tracy. She and Tom had three children together, Lisa, Kathryn, and Troy. They were later sealed in the Ogden, Utah Temple. There was nothing she loved more than being a mother until she became a grandma. Her grandchildren loved her dearly and almost as much as she loved them.
She loved to be around people and loved to make people smile. To know her was to completely love her. Her siblings will proudly tell you she was the best sister ever. Her nieces and nephews all believed they were her favorite. She made this world a better place. Her children's friends all adored her and considered her a second mom.
Nila worked as a school lunch cook for many years. She enjoyed traveling with family, playing games and being with friends and family. She and Tom moved into Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield in 2018 and quickly made it their home. They loved the caregivers and friends they met there. We appreciate the care given by the amazing staff at Chancellor Gardens and Symbii Home Health and Hospice. They brightened her life and took excellent care of our mom. She loved and adored you!
Nila is survived by her husband, Thomas Butterfield; daughters Terry Flaherty, Tracy (Darren) Storey, Lisa Butterfield, Kathryn (Andrew) Saunders, and daughter-in-law Kristy (Troy) Jamison; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grand children; her brother Reese Housley; and sisters Sharon Hendrickson and Vickie (Dave) Lesley; and by numerous friends and neighbors who have grown to love her over the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son Troy Butterfield; and her brother Kevin Housley.
Please join us at her Viewing on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT, and for the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary.
Internment is at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park adjacent to the mortuary.
