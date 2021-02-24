Nola Delores Atwood Brandley
October 3, 1932 - February 21, 2021
Nola Delores Atwood Brandley was born October 3, 1932, in Raymond, Alberta, Canada. She passed away peacefully in her home in Ogden, Utah on February 21, 2021.
She was the daughter of Daniel Jesse Atwood and Helen Harding Atwood and had eight wonderful siblings: Jay, Larry, Dan, Layne, Harding, Karlee, Wren, and Jan. She loved them all and cherished their spouses and families. She always looked forward to hugs, conversation, and laughter at family reunions. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Jay, Larry, and Wren.
After knowing each other for a little more than fifteen months, Nola married the love of her life David Shelton Brandley on July 7, 1954, in the Cardston, Alberta Temple. She wrote that up to that point, "It was the most wonderful and beautiful day of my life." Seven months earlier they went through that same temple together for Nola to receive her endowments. They were married for 66 years. Of life with David, she wrote:
If ever two were one, then surely we.
If ever man were loved by wife, then thee.
If ever wife was happy in a man,
Compare with me, ye women, if you can.
They were the parents of eleven sons and one (stillborn) daughter, and helped raise 3 more live-in boys who became brothers. They have 63 grandchildren and 101 great-grandchildren (and counting). Nola was selfless, strong, kind, charitable, loving, smiley, diligent, and dedicated to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nola was a mother to many children who lived outside her home. She will forever love them all deeply and personally.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in the Relief Society and Primary in ward and stake callings, in the temple and institute, and as a visiting teacher. She was ever true to her Father in Heaven and her Savior, Jesus Christ.
She held a teaching certificate and taught elementary school when she could. The family spent many summers canning fruits and vegetables with Mom always taking the lead. She became a skilled barber and was an excellent cook. For several years she made homemade bread and scones on a weekly basis. The noodles in her chicken noodle soup were made from scratch. She made doing chores enjoyable by singing, talking, and laughing as we worked.
She spent many years lovingly caring for her neighbors Tressi Shanks, Emma Olsen, and her sweet mother. She was well known for her contagious laughter, kindness, and unfaltering patience. She painted, sang, and wrote, and loved to read.
The graveside service was held at the Mendon, Utah cemetery on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The memorial will be held at the Stake Center on 7th in Adams, Ogden, Utah 84404.