May 13, 1927 ~ September 14, 2019
Nola Mae Baker Barker peacefully passed away at home on September 14, 2019, with her husband and family at her side. Nola was born on May 13, 1927, in Roy, to William Amasa Baker and Verlie Rose Hunsaker. She had four sisters. Her great- grandparents settled in Roy. She lived in Roy her whole life. She graduated from Weber High School in 1945.
Nola met Eldis Ronald Barker in Roy. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 1, 1947, enjoying 72 years of marriage. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various callings including Relief Society President during the construction on the Roy 14th ward building, earning money to help fund the construction and feeding the workers. Nola was a very faithful woman who spent her life serving others and her family. She loved music and was the ward chorister for many years.
Her main job was being a mother. Later she worked at IRS and Hill Air Force Base until she retired. After retirement, she served in the Ogden Temple and enjoyed her family. She had many hobbies including sewing, quilting, crocheting, ceramics, genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for 65 years.
Nola is survived by her husband: Ronald; sister Marilyn, and six children Kevin (Karen) Barker, Rodney (Michele W) Barker, Becky (Don) Bateman, Jan (Wayne) Haws, Trudy (Craig) Day, Randy (Tracey) Barker. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren and preceded by two great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 6-8 on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W. Roy, and on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Roy 14th Ward Chapel 5850 S 2575 W. prior to the services. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment in Roy City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Legacy Home Care, especially Crystal for her tender loving caring of Nola. Crystal has been a true friend to Nola and cherished by the family.
