May 14, 1929 — April 10, 2021
Together Again
Nola Zundel Warner passed away on April 10, 2021. The stage was set on May 14, 1929, almost 92 years ago, when our mother, Nola Zundel Warner was born. She was born to Welling and Eva Zundel in Plymouth, Utah. From that moment on, she set and maintained the dynamics in our family and her life.
Nola married Thomas Melvin Warner on June 12, 1948. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.
Together, they weathered the ups and downs of five children, the in-laws and the out-laws, their religious values and setting the direction for our great family. Mom had an enormous amount of energy that never stopped. She always kept an immaculate home, yard, and garden. We were taught young how to organize and clean. She believed we should get up early every morning, every day of the week and "Get busy." That's why we all sleep in now.
Mom was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions in the church throughout her life and especially loved serving in the Ogden Utah temple for many years.
Mom is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Read (Roger), Margene Ahlmer (Rex), Annette Lewis (Kirt), Janet Turner (Brad), and daughter in-law Jeaneen Smith (Glen, deceased). Two sisters, Evelyn Zundel, and Joann Passey. She has 16 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Warner, her son, Glen Melvin Warner, her granddaughter, Lindsay Read Jeppson and two sisters, Barbara Holmes and Donna Hunter.
We would like to thank Auberge Assisted Living and Alex and Gabby from BRIO Hospice for the care and compassion they gave to our mother and our family.
Private services by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed, to watch scroll to the bottom of Nola's obituary on Friday, April 16, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at www.myers-mortuary.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.