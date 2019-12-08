Nona Elaine Pesnell Blotter

December 11, 1963 ~ December 3, 2019
Nona joined the heavenly choir on December 3, 2019, surrounded by her children. Nona was born to Don and Norma Pesnell on December 11, 1963. Nona grew up in West Point, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1982.
Nona was a ray of sunshine and the life of the party. She spent her life in the service of others; delivering meals, sitting at bedsides, singing songs of joy, encouraging young mothers, teaching cooking classes, and attending the Temple.
She found joy in canning and sharing the fruits of her labors. In 1988, she married Michael Blotter. They were later divorced. Nona was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Nona is survived by her children: Piper, Caleb, Mercedes, Joshua, and Logan; her mother Norma; her sisters Gayla, Lisa, Tammy, Tanya; her brother Tye; and her granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her father, Don and her sister Shaunna.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Interment, West Point Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at:
www.lindquist mortuary.com