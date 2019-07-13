July 24, 1929 ~ July 6, 2019
Nora Grace (Udink) Ferrebee passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019, in her home in Denver, Colorado. She was born on July 24, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, to George Udink Sr. and Grace Hansen. Nora was one of 14 children and grew up on a farm in Wilson Lane.
She married, the love of her life, William J ^Bill^ Ferrebee on October 8, 1949, and they had four children, William Jr., David, Janet, and Patricia Ann ^Patty.
Nora enjoyed camping, cooking, crocheting, and word-finds; which gave her an advantage when she played Boggle. Nora was a kind, generous and accepting person with a laugh that will be missed by all who knew her. She was a member of the Wasatch Church of Christ in Clearfield and then Northwest Church of Christ when she moved to Denver in 2012.
Nora is survived by sibling, Henry "Tom" of Plain City, UT, Emma of Layton, UT, and Grace of Kennilworth, UT; daughter, Janet of Denver, CO; grandchildren, BJ, Poppy, Shiloh, Ian, Heather, and Jefferson; great-grandchildren, David John, Lane, Garrett, Julia Marie, Hannah, Reygan, Brianna, Coral, Trista, Winter, Devin, and LeeAnn. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; sons, Bill and David; daughter, Patty Ann; parents; and siblings, George, Minnie, David, Herman, Eugene, Melvin, Richard, William, Martha, and Mary.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.
Refreshments will be held at the Wasatch Church of Christ, 145 West 800 North, Clearfield following the services.
Condolences may be sharedwww.lindquistmortuary.com.