Norbertus Mutsaers

July 27, 1939 ~ August 10, 2019
On August 10, 2019, Norbertus F. Mutsaers, devoted husband, father, Opa and great Opa, passed peacefully at home and went to be with the Lord at the age of 80.
Bert (Dutch, Pop, Opa) was born to Anna Maria Vanderstappen and Cornelius Mutsaers on July 27, 1939, in Tilburg, Holland. He was the third of nine children.
On August 19, 1964, he married Sophie I. Langstrof and they had four children: Michael, Antoinette, Lisa and Steven.
Bert worked at Jetway Systems in Ogden, Utah for 28 years starting as the custodian and retiring as the plant superintendent. Following retirement, Bert and Sophie moved to Florida where they owned and ran a convenience store. Bert loved the outdoors and passed on that appreciation to all of his family. He was a simple man that thoroughly enjoyed duck, pheasant, and deer hunting. He especially loved fishing of any kind. He was an engineer of sorts always working with his hands to design things from steel wood burning stoves, to furniture and jewelry that he created. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan, loved opera, classical and old country music. Most of all he loved his family and always enjoyed time spent with them. He loved people unconditionally and always encouraged us to be kind with our words and actions. Bert gave his heart back to the Lord so we know we will see him again someday.
Bert was preceded in death by his daughter, Antoinette, father, Cornelius, mother, Anna Maria, sister, Maria, and his brother, Bill. Bert is survived by his wife, Sophie, his children, Michael, Steven, and Lisa Davis (Paul), his grandchildren: Emily Wilson (Austin), Harry Davis, Payton Mutsaers, Grace Mutsaers, Taylor Mutsaers, and Emma Mutsaers, and his great- grandchildren, Blaire and Roman Wilson. He is also survived by his sisters, Gerry DeCock (Adrianus), Mary Nelson, Tilly Mutsaers, Antoinette Anderson (Bob), Josey Keller, and Ellie McClean (Mick) along with a multitude of nieces and nephews and their families.
An intimate family service will be held in Panama City, Florida on September 12, 2019, with plans for a service in Ogden, Utah at a later date.