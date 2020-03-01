1925 ~ 2020
Norene Shaw Montgomery passed away from this life on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born in Liberty, Utah a daughter of Charles Elijah Shaw and Celia Inez Ward. She graduated from Weber High School and retired from the Department of Defense after 30 years of service.
She married Merlin Montgomery in 1942 and from that union, she was blessed with four children, Marcia (Norm) Holmes, Suzanne (Henning) Penttila, Monte (Lori) Montgomery, and Gary (Nancy) Montgomery; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, her favorite, the many years she enjoyed doing temple work with her husband Merlin.
Norene was preceded in death by her husband Merlin Montgomery.
She was a devoted wife, a loving caring, kind mother, and grandmother. She loved her family as much as they all loved her. She will be missed by everyone.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Liberty Cemetery, Liberty, UT. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
