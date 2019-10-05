Norine "Nony" Rasmussen Holmgren

The family and friends of Norine Holmgren are saddened by her death on September 24, 2019, following a valiant fight with cancer. She was born in Brigham City, Utah on March 15, 1931, the daughter of Arletta and Martin Rasmussen. After graduating from Box Elder High School, she married Kenneth Holmgren and they recently observed their 70th wedding anniversary. Norine was the 2nd of three children; her older sister Kathryn Wilson, deceased and her younger sister, Marcia, who lives in Willard with her husband, Dr. Bruce Keller.
Norine was always energetic helping those in need, making friends, nurturing her family and constantly studying to satisfy her intellectual curiosity. She was a life-long student of religion and scientific topics of all kinds, particularly astronomy. She had a keen interest in property renovation welcoming each opportunity for a new work project and the satisfying creation of improvement. She loved to hike and joined the boys on their rugged mountain camping trips. Norine was also a top-flight golfer and consummate gardener.
In 1980, Norine became head of the Children's Aid Society in Ogden which fit her caring nature. She and her husband lived 35 years in Bear River City where they raised their family. They resided the last 35 years in Ogden, initially, to accommodate her husband's work. His work facilitated many trips together in the US and foreign countries in Europe, Scandinavia, and Asia. Norine's impressive personality, appearance, and warmth provided significant support to her husband's business interfaces.
Norine was a lifelong member of the LDS Church and she thoughtfully raised their three daughters; Debbera Furse (Roger), Patricia Holmgren and Mary Helen Baker (Hank).
The family has grown to include five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and for all, she has been a sounding board and guiding light.
The family would like to thank the many medical personnel who have provided treatment and support during Norine's illness. You can visit with the family during a Celebration of Life to be held at the Ogden Golf & Country Club, 4197 Washington Boulevard, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation in Norine's name to the charity of your choice.
The best are irreplaceable. Goodbye "Nony" and well done.