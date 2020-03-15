Norma E O'Dell

September 14, 1928 ~ March 8, 2020

I died today March 8, 2020 at the good old age of 91. I had a wonderful life as I loved, laughed, and enjoyed being with family and friends.

I was born September 14, 1928 in Spokane Washington to Joseph Richard George Sims and Mildred Hazel Cunningham.

I was the second of nine children. I had a great childhood with many adventures that created memories I have carried throughout my life.

I meet my beloved Jack Clayton O'Dell while working as a window designer at a department store in Spokane. We were married on June 19, 1947 in Coeur D'alene Idaho.

I enjoyed sewing, crocheting, Knitting, Criss Cross Stitch, and have received many rewards at the fair. I am an avid Jazz fan.

Jack and I had many hobbies we enjoyed together including rock hounding, camping in the desert, gold mining, and bowling. We also volunteered at the Senior Center where we made many friends.

I was married for 57 years when Jack passed away on September 14, 2004. I am survived by my 2 daughters Rhoda Lee Harris (Stephen) and Gail Lynn Rivette (James deceased).

I have 6 grandchildren, Daphne King (Bill), Kimberly McKeage (Terry), Darrell Chard, Doug Rivette, Ivy Durfee (Jonathan), and Anne Grajeda, (Gary).

I have 9 great-grandchildren Wyatt and Whitney King, Dalton Shelby, and Cooper Chard, Kaylee Clydesdale, Taylor and Zachary Durfee, and Elisha Grajeda. I enjoyed watching them play sports.

I miss you all immensely but know it is time for me to begin my next adventure. My counsel to those to whom I have left behind would be: Dry your tears more and remember to live life fully and enjoy the journey as I have, until we meet again.

Per my request, there will be no viewing only a celebration of life on April 25, 2020 at the family home from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family would like to thank Community Nursing Services, Andrew, Andrea, Dianna, Stephanie, Lindsey, Pat, and Ginger. Also Roads to Independence.

