Norma Nicholas
February 16, 1936 ~ July 10, 2021
Norma Nicholas, 85, passed away July 10, 2021. She was born February 16, 1936 to Myron and Susan East in Ogden, Utah.
Norma graduated from Ogden High School. She married Norman Nicholas in Elko, Nevada on July 3, 1952.
Our mom was a loving and doting mother. She read to us as children daily, got on the floor and played with us, made mud pies, baked cookies, and was always protecting us from life's injuries.
Every Christmas Eve she always had funny stories about her embarrassing moments of the year which gave us all a good laugh.
Later in life she grew very independent. Up until she died she did all her housework, mowed her lawn, and did most of her own repairs.
She left us with many wonderful memories and lots of laughs. She had the strength and wisdom to help guide us through life.
We love you mom, thanks for being you, our amazing mom.
Norma is survived by Roni Barton (daughter) and Jim Nicholas (son), three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Norma is preceded in death by Myron and Susan East (parents), Norman Nicholas (husband), and Edwin East (brother).
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Warren-West Warren Cemetery 6670 W. 700 N.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com