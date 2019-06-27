Norma Seegmiller Bingham

March 15, 1921 ~ June 20, 2019
^98 Years Young!
"Dad and Mom together for Eternity"
Our precious Mom, Grandma, and Great-grandma passed away peacefully in her home while taking her evening nap on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
She was born in Ogden, Utah, the thirteenth and youngest child of Joseph W. and Mary Ann Ence Seegmiller.
All twelve of her siblings and their spouses have long since passed away leaving her the last member of her immediate family to be called "home"; to be greeted by those she loved and cherished throughout her earthly life.
She met her sweetheart Gerald Bingham at Ogden High School, he was in the first graduating class and she was in the second of the brand new high school. They both attended Weber State College.
They were sealed in The Church of Jesus Church of Latter-day Saints Logan Utah Temple for eternity on July 9, 1943.
They moved from Utah while Dad served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After the war, they moved to Southern California where he graduated with his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. Setting up his practice in Ogden, Mom became his assistant and office manager for sixteen years before their retirement. She said it was the "best job she ever had".
Gerald and Norma have four children, Mary (David) Hardman, South Ogden; Ron (Janet) Bingham, Perry; Jeff (Lora) Bingham, Sandy; and Brett Bingham, Ogden.
Mom leaves behind 16 grandchildren and their spouses, and 53 great-grandchildren. A beautiful posterity that began with two people who fell in love, how blessed we all are for their devotion to each other.
Throughout her life, Mom expressed appreciation for even the smallest of kindnesses that was shown to her. She felt complete and unconditional love for each member of her family especially those "little ones" that came to visit.
Mom is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; faithful in her discipleship and love of her Savior Jesus Christ. She served the Lord in many callings throughout her life including Primary President (with over 300 Primary children in the Ward at the time), Teacher, and Cub Scout Leader. Mom made even the smallest activity a memory never to be forgotten. She is an example to her family in the way she lived her life.
Mom was active in our local school PTA's and served as PTA President. She was also President of the Dental Auxiliary of Ogden for two years.
She loved playing golf; her competitive nature earned her a "Hole in One" at Patio Springs Country Golf and Country Club. She and Dad would play golf as part of every trip they went on together.
Bear Lake has become an Annual Bingham Family Reunion spot. Mom and Dad would take their aluminum boat, dubbed "On Golden Pond", and would troll along the shores of the Lake. Their boating adventures were traded for riding on their son Brett's catamaran; they loved sailing with him, as late as the summer of 2018. Mom was sailing, loving every minute of her experience. Her favorite past time at the Lake was watching her great-grandchildren playing in the sand, making castles, and squealing in the cold water.
Mom has had amazing friends throughout her life. We dearly love each one and are grateful for the joy you brought into her life.
She was blessed to have wonderful caregivers that came to her home every day to help with her physical needs. How grateful we are to each of them for their love and care of Mom.
After Dad's passing in 2000, Brett, our youngest brother, became Mom's constant companion, making it possible for her to stay in her own home throughout the past eighteen years of her life. We love him and appreciate all that he has done for our sweet Mom.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Spring Canyon Ward Chapel, 6350 Combe Rd. Ogden. As per her request friends may visit with family for one hour on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
In lieu of flowers, Mom's request is to have donations made on her behalf to the Ogden School of the Deaf and Blind to susant@usdb.org. Her oldest brother was deaf and saw to her every need as a young girl.
"Love the Lord, be an example to all those whom you meet, raise your family to love the doctrine of the Church, and especially, no matter how much you gain in this life, give Him the entire credit for all you have and accomplish in this life." Love Mom
We love you Mom, have a joyous reunion with our Dad.
"Well done though good and faithful servant"
Condolences may be shared at: