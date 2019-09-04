April 3, 1941 ~ September 1, 2019
Norman E. Harrington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with his family and a special friend by his side. Norm was 78 years of age, born April 3, 1941. He was raised in Salt Lake City, and attended high school at Weber High. While in Ogden, he met and married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Joyce Harrington on June 10, 1961. Joyce sadly passed in 2012.
Norm is survived by his daughter Chris Cutrubus (Kord), and his sons Scott Harrington (Barbi), and Steve Harrington (Jessica). Norm also had eight grandchildren who he loved dearly.
Norm worked at Hill Air Force Base as a computer analyst for 35 years and volunteered at the Ogden YCC for many years after retiring from Hill, making friends with everyone he met. As did his wife Joyce, Norm donated his body to the University of Utah for medical research.
As Norm's health declined over the past couple of years, he received incredible care from Stonehenge Rehabilitation in Ogden, Canyon Home Care and Hospice, and Barrington Place in Clinton. The family would like to thank all of these facilities for the care Norm received. The family also wishes a special thanks to Norm's home health care nurse, Heidi Pearce, for her extraordinary care of Norm for the past 18 months. Norm loved her care and friendship.
Norm's family, upon the return of his cremains, will celebrate his life with a party in his honor.