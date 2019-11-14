October 8, 1937 ~ November 9, 2019
Norman James Mayhew passed away on November 9, 2019, after a long battle with kidney failure. He was born in South Weber Utah on October 8, 1937, to Melvin and Verna Mayhew. He was raised in Pleasant View and graduated from Weber High School. He later joined the United States Navy and served on the USS Princeton and the USS Ranger from 1956 to 1960.
He married Julia Ann Patterson in the Manti Temple on July 1, 1966. He is survived by his wife, daughter Lori (Allen), sons Michael (Keri), Scott (Nicole), Bruce (Amy), Nathan (Michelle). He was blessed with 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sterling Mayhew, son David, and one granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Harrisville 2nd Ward, 435 W. Harrisville Road, Harrisville, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday, November 15th from 6 to 8 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. and at the church prior to the funeral from 9:45 to 10:45. Interment, at the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Special thanks to Pioneer Valley Lodge and Rocky Mountain Home Care and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: